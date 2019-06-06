Metro FM awards to return

The popular Metro FM Music Awards will make a triumphant comeback in the second part of the year after hitting a financial snag last year.

According to several music industry insiders from the country's leading recording stables, they have unofficially been tipped to get ready to make artists' submissions to be considered for nominations.

DispatchLIVE understands that organisers are in the process of pinning down a date between August or September for the 17th installment of the public-voted awards.

"The next big music industry party after the Samas will be the Metro FM Music Awards. They will happen sometime in August, but they just need to clear something off first before they make an announcement," one source said in Sun City this weekend.