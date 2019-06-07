‘Bhutiza’ star found dead
Former EL pupil’s death a shock to family and friends
House vocalist and former Clarendon High School pupil Nichume Siwundla, who was well known for her 2017 breakout hit Bhutiza with Mobi Dixon, has died.
House vocalist and former Clarendon High School pupil Nichume Siwundla, who was well known for her 2017 breakout hit Bhutiza with Mobi Dixon, has died.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.