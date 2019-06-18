Fans demand DJ Fresh return to Metro FM amidst suspension reports

Angry Metro FM listeners have called for Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane to return to his popular breakfast show, after it was reported that he had been suspended by the SABC for allegedly using foul language on air.

According to Sunday World the DJ was taken off air after he allegedly used an adaption of the isiZulu swear word "msunery" in response to a listener on air. In a separate incident DJ Fresh allegedly told another listener to "stop tweeting from his ar**".

The report stated that a listener laid a complaint against DJ Fresh with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) and urged the SABC to discipline the star.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu told the paper the star had been "unscheduled until further notice" but declined to divulge further details. DJ Fresh also confirmed that "there was some investigation underway" to the publication, explaining that his lawyer was dealing with the matter.

On Tuesday morning angry fans flooded Twitter with messages under the hashtag #BringBackDJFresh when they discovered he was not on air.

They slammed the SABC for suspending Fresh and also weighed in on the alleged complaint.

Many threatened to boycott the station if their demands were not met.

The SABC has been approached for comment on the mounting pressure from listeners and this article will be updated when this is received.