SA’s top drummies set for Eastern Cape

Thousands of majorettes and cheerleaders from around SA are headed to a game reserve outside East London for a national championship “like no other”.

For the first time in almost 20 years, the South African Majorette and Cheerleading Association (Samca) national championships will be taking place in the Eastern Cape.

Inkwenkwezi Private Game Reserve will host more than 100 teams from around the country from June 22.

Eastern Cape Majorette and Cheerleading Association (ECMCA) committee member and local trainer Calista Stanton said the event had been branded as “a nationals like no other”. “We’re trying to bring the sport back to the Eastern Cape so we knew we had to make it a very different and special nationals. We’re so grateful to Inkwenkwezi for hosting us,” said Stanton.

A section of the game reserve has been transformed into a makeshift stadium, with floodlights and grandstands.