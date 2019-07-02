Minnie Dlamini sets the internet on fire with nude snap, celebrating her skin!

If there was ever any doubt that Minnie Dlamini is still one of Mzansi's hottest celebrities, she crashed all those down - together with the whole internet - on Tuesday when she posted a nude snap of her gorgeous self.

Mrs Jones set the social media streets on fire when she decided to celebrate the skin she's in, in line with the motto for her range of skincare products.

"Celebrate your skin," Minnie captioned the sexy snap that got more than 55K likes on Instagram in under two hours!

Minnie joined celebs such as Connie Ferguson in the world of celeb cosmetics and body care with the launch of her MD by Minnie Dlamini range last week.

She explained the hard work that went into making this dream a reality.

"I’ve been working on creating my own brand for a few long and stressful years but the results are sooo worth it! It’s a product I use and love and I hope you will too. MD by Minnie Dlamini is for everyone, who wants to look, smell and feel beautiful. It’s a journey not a destination," she wrote.

There's no need to front... Minnie is a flame!