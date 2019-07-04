DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break it

As fans continue to demand the return of DJ Fresh to his Metro FM morning show, he has warned fans that there may not be a resolution to the deadlock between him and the station’s bosses.

It has been three weeks since Fresh was taken off air, after a complaint was reportedly laid against him with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission for allegedly using "foul" language on air.

Concerned fans have been calling for his return on social media, under the hashtag #BringBackDJFresh.

While Fresh has occasionally responded to the calls with cryptic posts that seemed to suggest he may not return, he took to Twitter on Wednesday to address them.