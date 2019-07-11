'Bunch of fake na*iers’- AKA says he doesn't need celeb support

After adopting the "drink water and mind his own business" method of dealing with social media, rapper AKA has slowly become more vocal, weighing in on a debate about unity in the music industry to slam other artists.

The star was on cloud nine this week after he claimed that his album Levels had gone seven-times platinum.

But the celebration took a slight detour for a minute when a fan said they had seen no celebs congratulating AKA on the achievement.

"I don't see celebs congratulating AKA when he's winning. But they always preach unity and supporting each other when it's other artists. It's fine though. We are here for him," the fan wrote.

AKA responded by hitting back at other artists in the industry who don't support him and said the doesn't need them.

He went on to call them a "bunch of fake na*iers".

"Who needs celeb's support? My career has never been reliant on celebrities coming to my defence or standing in support with me. In fact, it's been quite the opposite and we've done just fine. Bunch of fake na*iers anyways."