DJ’s new album to surprise fans with different sound
Hitmaker to use East London singer Msaki’s songwriting skills on EP
Platinum selling DJ Prince Kaybee is working on an EP titled Crossover Music, which is due for release later in 2019...
Platinum selling DJ Prince Kaybee is working on an EP titled Crossover Music, which is due for release later in 2019...
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .