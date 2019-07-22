Zodwa Wabantu takes a bath at random person's house

Zodwa Wabantu walked into a random person's house and asked to have a bath after her energetic performance at Dundee July over the weekend ... And then the family showered her with a prayer!

The entertainer, who is loved for her realness on these social media streets, has made it no secret that she doesn't see herself as a celebrity.

Zodwa dished that she views herself as an average person and that she treats others with the same respect, which is part of the reason she can still walk into a stranger's house and ask for water.