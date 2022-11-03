Former ‘Idols’ contestant releases first solo single
Leaving show early turned out to be a blessing for Eastern Cape-born singer
By Anelisa Gusha - 03 November 2022
Being kicked out of the current season of Idols SA early in the theatre stage turned out to be a blessing for Whittlesea-born singer Zanoxolo King, as he has now released his first solo single after being spotted by a talent scout...
