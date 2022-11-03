SPOTLIGHT | Wrenching 'The Survivor' in cinemas; SA star's final movie on circuit; we preview new Wakanda film

In this week’s Spotlight we look in at the film adaptation of the book Harry Haft, based on the true story of the Polish boxing legend, now on at cinemas and aptly titled The Survivor. Ben Foster stars as Haft, in a brilliant performance about surviving the unimaginable horrors of the German concentration camps, where he was forced to fight other prisoners for the amusement of guards, with the loser usually being sent to the gas chamber. Directed by Barry Levinson (Rain Man, Good Morning Vietnam, Sleepers) this heart-wrenching film also stars Danny DeVito, Peter Sarsgaard, John Leguizamo and Billy Magnussen

There is no shortage of great films available on circuit. Triangle of Sadness is social satire that will keep you laughing with its commentary on modern-day capitalism, the currency of beauty, power and corruption. Set on a luxury cruise with the ultra-rich and super beautiful, and winner of the prestigious Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film festival, the film stars the late South African actress Charlbi Dean Kriek in her last feature film. Look out for the Spotlight interview with acclaimed director Ruben Östlund (Force Majeure, The Square) on making this film, as well as his reflections on Kriek. Triangle of Sadness is now showing at selected cinemas.

We also feature feedback from moviegoers on the recently released Call Jane at an advance screening, providing great motivation as to why this movie is not to be missed at cinemas.

Looking ahead, we feature one of this year’s most anticipated films, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, coming to a big and IMAX screen near you next week. Don’t miss this week’s segment with Rihanna, who co-wrote the theme song of the film, Lift Me Up, honouring the life of the late Chadwick Boseman. Next week’s episode will also feature Collette on the red carpet at the Johannesburg premiere of this title.