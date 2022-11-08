Shongwe began her career in 2010, after spending more than two years as Mo Flava’s co-worker and entertainment reporter at the youth radio station YFM.
She began working with SABC Sport as a reporter and voice actor for their flagship programmes, including a children’s sports programme called Sports Buzz.
Shongwe later became a sports host on SportsLIVE on the SABC 24hr News channel and has since expanded her career to include news and current affairs, co-hosting the longest-running programme on the SABC Morning Live on weekends alongside Simphiwe Ncongwane.
She was a newsreader on Metro FM and presenter on SABC1’s talk show, Daily Thetha at the time of her untimely death.
This is a developing story.
Metro FM news reader Pearl Shongwe has died
Image: Pearl Shongwe's Instagram
TV and radio personality Pearl Shongwe has died.
Several sources who preferred not to be named confirmed the news with TshisaLIVE on Tuesday.
The cause of her death is yet to be made public, but it is believed she was found dead in her Polo Fields home.
SA FM also took to their social media timeline confirming the news.
“The SABC’s Metro FM news presenter Pearl Shongwe has passed away. It’s understood she died at her Polo Fields home north of Johannesburg,” read the tweet.
Her colleagues said an official statement would be shared soon.
