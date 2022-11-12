As tributes for Pearl continue to flood the timelines, her family, which confirmed the tragic news, has asked for privacy.
“It is with great sadness that the Shongwe family announces the untimely passing of our beloved daughter, Ntombifuthi Pearl Shongwe. She passed away in her sleep,” reads a statement from her family.
Meanwhile, Midrand police have opened an inquest docket after a 35-year-old woman was found dead in her home at Polo Fields.
“The inquest will assist in establishing the cause of death. The woman will only be identified once the family has been notified.”
SABC set to commemorate Pearl Shongwe's life
Pearl Shongwe's Instagram
Colleagues and close friends will gather in the SABC studios in Johannesburg to bid a final farewell to media personality Pearl Shongwe.
The Metro FM news anchor and Daily Thetha host died on November 8.
The cause of her death is yet to be made public. It is believed she was found dead in her Polo Fields home.
Metro FM will host a memorial service for the late star at the M1 Studios (SABC) on November 16.
Pearl's funeral details are still to be announced.
Image: Supplied
Metro FM news reader Pearl Shongwe has died
