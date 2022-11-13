As runner-up, Nozi Sibiya wins a recording contract with Kalawa Jazmee, as well as: R50,000 in a Standard Bank MyMo account; a fashion voucher from Truworths and her live show outfits, all to the value of R50,000; and R30,000 from Spotify.
“This has been another spectacular edition of Idols South Africa — 18 seasons is quite a feat, and we’re proud of how well this rendition was received. We would like to congratulate Thapelo, and wish him well on his post-Idols SA journey,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.
During the finale, Thapelo and Nozi performed their Showstoppers — Master KG and Makhadzi’s Di Boya Limpopo and Rihanna’s Don’t Stop the Music, respectively. The two then performed a duet on Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, with the previously eliminated top 8 contestants as backup singers.
The judges also put their money where their mouth is by taking the stage — not to share their critique, but to perform. JR Bogopa sang a medley with award-winning rapper AKA; Thembi Seete and her Boom Shaka bandmates played some of their kwaito classics; and Somizi Mhlongo and host ProVerb took on Lil Nas X’s Industry Baby.
Summing up the season, Idols SA host and executive producer ProVerb said: “Tonight has been an amazing celebration. Your support of up-and-coming talent has been amazing. Your votes have brought Thapelo to this life-changing moment.”
Limpopo rise up! Thapelo Molomo wins 'Idols SA' season 18
Entertainment
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Congratulations are in order for Thapelo Molomo who has sang his way to the Idols SA season 18 win!
The finale of Idols SA season 18 came to a spectacular conclusion on Sunday with Thapelo emerging as the winner in one of the most hotly contested seasons of the show yet. Nozi Sibiya was the season’s runner-up.
With 22 million viewer votes this week — bringing the season total to over 120 million — it was a night to remember as the 29-year-old SA Police Service psychologist emerged victorious in front of a full house at Tshwane’s Heartfelt Arena, taking to his knees and praying onstage after his name was called out. He then performed his debut solo single, Phanda.
In addition to the Idols SA season 18 crown, Thapelo walks away with an impressive prize haul: just over R1-million cash, made up of R350,000 in a Standard Bank MyMo account, R300,000 from Spotify and R350,000 from Mzansi Magic; access to a Standard Bank wealth manager; a Toyota Starlet; a fashion voucher from Truworths and his live show outfits, all to the value of R100,000; R85,000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha; and a recording contract with Kalawa Jazmee Records.
