Veteran actor Vusi Thanda received a hefty donation from Kicks Sportswear after his video pleading for help on social media last month.
The brand handed over a R30,000 cheque to him at the Kicks offices in Kempton Park.
Vusi, who was overwhelmed by emotion, said he planned to invest the money.
“I am officially saying goodbye to poverty. I don’t want to touch a cent of this money but instead, I want to invest it because that was one mistake I made in the past. I have learnt my lesson and never want to misuse money again,” he said.
WATCH | Gospel legend Lusanda Mcinga pleads for financial assistance
Journalist
Image: veli nhlapo
Award-winning gospel singer Lusanda Mcinga is broke and asking for financial assistance to further her music career.
In a video posted on Facebook, the founder of Lusanda Spiritual Group appealed to people to donate money so she could record an album.
“I need a lot of money to record and I don't have it. I wouldn't want to just disappear without a trace. I am therefore appealing to anyone who can financially assist me. It can be as little as possible but for me it will make a huge difference. I want to go to Joburg to record” she said.
She explained to SowetanLIVE she was in a dire situation.
“What has been happening is that people would give me R200 or R300 and it felt like a million to me. Bethusile has been helping but he will never manage to assist me in all my problems. The reason that made me do the video is because I would like to record an album as I don’t want to disappear into the thin air.”
