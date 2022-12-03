WATCH | 'I probably would’ve killed myself': Nomvelo Makhanya alleges 'Scandal!' was 'toxic environment'

On Friday, a video of Nomvelo circulated on social media where she addressed the rumours about her exit saying it was never her decision to leave the show.
In the viral post, the actress alleges Scandal! was a “toxic” working environment which almost led her to taking her own life.
“I've been the one that's been catching all the f*cken smoke ... It wasn't me guys, it wasn't my choice. They wrote me off, that's the truth ... It was God's plan though, I'm going to tell you that for real.
“I've been praying ... I've been wanting to leave that place ... For me it was something I had really been praying about so when it finally happened it really felt like God was removing me from the toxic environment. I probably would have killed myself. There was a 90% chance. That's how toxic that place was.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
A video of actress Nomvelo Makhanya revealing shocking “truths” about her exit from e.tv's Scandal! has left fans shocked on social media.
Nomvelo, who played the role of Lindiwe Ngema, made her last appearance on the show on November 10.
Amid allegations that the star had been fired from the show, Scandal! stayed mum on the speculation, instead sharing a statement with TshisaLIVE recalling her ten-year journey on the show.
“Nomvelo Makhanya has been with Scandal! for ten years and her story role has grown extraordinarily over the years ...” read the statement.
A statement shared with TshisaLIVE by Scandal on Friday addressed Nomvelo's claims saying there was no malicious intent in ending her character and they had no knowledge of their work environment being toxic.
"Etv's Scandal production was unaware that the workplace had become a toxic environment for the actor or any actor for that matter. As a production we've always communicated an open door policy for all our cast and crew for any matter or situation whether it being professional or personal. To our knowledge, as a production we've had a great run of 10 years with the actor Nomvelo Makhanya and we appreciate the work she put in on her character as Lindiwe Maseko- Ngema.
"The exit of the Lindiwe Maseko - Ngema character was purely dictated by story, the character had run its course on the show and therefore as the producers and writing team of the show we ended the character journey to allow us opportunities to explore other avenues as storytellers. Ending characters is always bitter sweet for us as production especially with an actor like Nomvelo Makhanya because she grow up in the show but it also gives us opportunity for new stories for the future and new opportunities for remaining cast members." read the statement.
