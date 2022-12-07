Anele Mdoda pleads with motorists to consider pedestrians when traffic lights are off due to load-shedding

Amid the implementation of stage 6 of load-shedding across SA, and a steep petrol price hike looming, actress Ayanda Borotho took to her timeline to advise her followers to act fast to find creative ways to sustain themselves.

“Until we realise that communities must organise themselves to be fully independent of governments, we will find ourselves in a hole we can’t get out of. In 20 years to come these will not be conspiracy theories. Everything we thought would never happen is already here and it’s not going to get better!

“Food and petrol hikes, electricity and water will be a luxury ... you can only guess what’s next. I would tell you but you will say I’m lying. The era of control is here. If you have money, buy land. Own land. Land that can sustain you. Food stokvels are not going to help us. Set up solar and borehole stokvels. This is no joke. It has never been more critical to organise ourselves. It’s a matter of life and death. This agenda is bigger than Eskom.” she wrote.