Anele Mdoda pleads with motorists to consider pedestrians when traffic lights are off due to load-shedding
Anele Mdoda expressed her grievances after experiencing traffic lights not working in different suburbs on the way to her work.
In a recent broadcast of her 947 Breakfast show, the media personality said this was a clear depiction of mediocrity and wanted to pen a letter to alleviate the problem as motorists and pedestrians lives were in danger.
“I thought we did our mediocrity in shifts ... you become desensitised to things not working ...” she said.
Watch the snippet below:
Meanwhile, Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be increased to stage 6 from midday on Wednesday.
This is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the need to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves.
Amid the implementation of stage 6 of load-shedding across SA, and a steep petrol price hike looming, actress Ayanda Borotho took to her timeline to advise her followers to act fast to find creative ways to sustain themselves.
“Until we realise that communities must organise themselves to be fully independent of governments, we will find ourselves in a hole we can’t get out of. In 20 years to come these will not be conspiracy theories. Everything we thought would never happen is already here and it’s not going to get better!
“Food and petrol hikes, electricity and water will be a luxury ... you can only guess what’s next. I would tell you but you will say I’m lying. The era of control is here. If you have money, buy land. Own land. Land that can sustain you. Food stokvels are not going to help us. Set up solar and borehole stokvels. This is no joke. It has never been more critical to organise ourselves. It’s a matter of life and death. This agenda is bigger than Eskom.” she wrote.