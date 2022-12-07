WATCH | Nomcebo Zikode sizzles in Jerusalem

Songstress Nomcebo Zikode visited Jerusalem for the first time recently and was touched when considering she was in the city so close to where Jesus was born.

The Jerusalema hit maker is slowly becoming a globetrotter and with the many cities she has visited and left a mark in we are here for her international footprint.

She shared a clip of her magical journey in Jerusalem on her Instagram timeline. From performances at shows, to meeting official people, she captured the highlights.

“My musical journey has not always been a smooth one but you continue to open doors for me. I’ve never thought that one day I’ll perform right where Jesus was born and seeing people interacting the way they do without even understanding the language. Thank you Lord. Thank you so much to everyone around the world for your love and support, you always welcome me with open heart,” she wrote.

While we are here in Mzansi facing hail storms and eishkom, the Grammy-nominated artist had the opportunity to kickstart the festive season with a bang.