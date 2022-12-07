WATCH | Nomcebo Zikode sizzles in Jerusalem
Songstress Nomcebo Zikode visited Jerusalem for the first time recently and was touched when considering she was in the city so close to where Jesus was born.
The Jerusalema hit maker is slowly becoming a globetrotter and with the many cities she has visited and left a mark in we are here for her international footprint.
She shared a clip of her magical journey in Jerusalem on her Instagram timeline. From performances at shows, to meeting official people, she captured the highlights.
“My musical journey has not always been a smooth one but you continue to open doors for me. I’ve never thought that one day I’ll perform right where Jesus was born and seeing people interacting the way they do without even understanding the language. Thank you Lord. Thank you so much to everyone around the world for your love and support, you always welcome me with open heart,” she wrote.
While we are here in Mzansi facing hail storms and eishkom, the Grammy-nominated artist had the opportunity to kickstart the festive season with a bang.
“Got to perform and be a part of the official tree lighting ceremony in Bethlehem [which] marks the beginning of the Christmas season, it is the first official Christmas tree lit around the world — right from the birth place of Jesus, Bethlehem. Special thanks to the Bethlehem Municipality for having me,” she wrote in another post.
She was in Romania just five minutes ago and sharing her talent with the city.
Taking to her Instagram timeline she shared moments of her exploring the country and keeping her fans up to date.
“You only get a chance to live your dream once, and I'm living mine right now. Catch me live @fashiontv.ro @fashiontv tonight.”