Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has opened up about her “miracle baby” and plans to expand her family in future.
The actress is a mother to two — Anesu, 11, and Asante, 7, from her previous marriage to Grammy-award winning DJ and producer Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo.
In an Instagram live, Enhle got candid about when she was told she would never bear more children.
“There was a point I was told I wasn't going to bear more children and then a miracle happened and Asante was born”.
Enhle revealed her plans to have a third child and how she almost adopted a newborn baby rescued from a stormwater drain by a passer-by in Port Elizabeth in 2018.
“I'll definitely have a girl ... even if I adopt. I've always wanted to adopt. There was a baby found in a drain in the Eastern Cape in 2018 and I saw the baby and wanted to adopt her, but the situation didn't allow.”
'I was told I would never bear children again' — Enhle Mbali on her miracle baby
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Enhle Mlotshwa
