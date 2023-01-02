Tears flowed at the Durban International Convention Centre on Friday when Babes Wodumo shared an emotional tribute to her husband, musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo.
The 40-year-old died in a Durban hospital at the weekend. He was admitted to King Edward Hospital for treatment after suffering a minor stroke. He was then transferred to Durdoc Hospital.
The funeral service was attended by close friends and family of the star, many of whom spoke or paid tribute in song.
The hall fell silent when Babes stood up and recounted her husband's last days while being treated at the hospital.
“In his last days he said he loved me. I think that's why I'm this strong.
“What's tricky is that he left the world without giving me the pin to his phone. Hai, men. Now I stare at it when calls are coming in, unable to answer,” she joked.
The couple got engaged in October 2020, announcing the news with a video on social media of Mampintsha going down on one knee with a ring in his hand.
They celebrated their traditional wedding last year.
Speaking at a memorial service for the star on Thursday, Babes' father said the pair were meant to be together.
“Babes, in this journey of music, was put into it by Mampintsha. He trained and taught her because Babes used to be a model here in eThekwini. Before I know it there goes Babes into music with Mampintsha. I will never forget him because he groomed my child to be the successful star that she is today. He succeeded in doing that.
“There are very few people who, when they love their women, groom them ... For that reason he has left her with bread. She is able to sustain herself. Mandla built Babes and for that I'm thankful.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'He said he loved me. I think that's why I'm this strong' — Babes recounts last few days with Mampintsha
Journalist
Image: YouTube/ eNCA
Tears flowed at the Durban International Convention Centre on Friday when Babes Wodumo shared an emotional tribute to her husband, musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo.
The 40-year-old died in a Durban hospital at the weekend. He was admitted to King Edward Hospital for treatment after suffering a minor stroke. He was then transferred to Durdoc Hospital.
The funeral service was attended by close friends and family of the star, many of whom spoke or paid tribute in song.
The hall fell silent when Babes stood up and recounted her husband's last days while being treated at the hospital.
“In his last days he said he loved me. I think that's why I'm this strong.
“What's tricky is that he left the world without giving me the pin to his phone. Hai, men. Now I stare at it when calls are coming in, unable to answer,” she joked.
The couple got engaged in October 2020, announcing the news with a video on social media of Mampintsha going down on one knee with a ring in his hand.
They celebrated their traditional wedding last year.
Speaking at a memorial service for the star on Thursday, Babes' father said the pair were meant to be together.
“Babes, in this journey of music, was put into it by Mampintsha. He trained and taught her because Babes used to be a model here in eThekwini. Before I know it there goes Babes into music with Mampintsha. I will never forget him because he groomed my child to be the successful star that she is today. He succeeded in doing that.
“There are very few people who, when they love their women, groom them ... For that reason he has left her with bread. She is able to sustain herself. Mandla built Babes and for that I'm thankful.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos