Mark was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in June 2022 and was recently released from hospital after a 64-day stay which included medical procedures that caused him to lose 15kg.
“After 64 days, seven procedures and losing almost 15kg, today ... I go home! Still have a tube coming out my side and will have a home nurse looking after me as I slowly build my strength, but nothing beats the healing power of being home with loved ones, doggies, the fresh air and garden.” he wrote.
Mark has sung the praises of his supportive partner, who was there every day during his hospital stay and was with him when he was discharged .
“Adrienne. My rock. By my side every single day. I love you baby.”
Mark Pilgrim gets engaged while battling cancer
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Mark Pilgrim
Mark Pilgrim popped the question to his partner Adrianne Watkins who has not left his side since the start of his cancer battle.
The radio personality took to his timeline recently to share an image of him holding a ring in a box and expressing his love for his partner.
“I love you, my Adrienne ...” he captioned the post.
This will be Mark's second marriage after he and his ex-wife divorced in 2020 after almost 13 years together.
Congratulatory messages have flooded Mark's timeline since he revealed the news.
Mark was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in June 2022 and was recently released from hospital after a 64-day stay which included medical procedures that caused him to lose 15kg.
“After 64 days, seven procedures and losing almost 15kg, today ... I go home! Still have a tube coming out my side and will have a home nurse looking after me as I slowly build my strength, but nothing beats the healing power of being home with loved ones, doggies, the fresh air and garden.” he wrote.
Mark has sung the praises of his supportive partner, who was there every day during his hospital stay and was with him when he was discharged .
“Adrienne. My rock. By my side every single day. I love you baby.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos