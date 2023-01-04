Taking to his social media timeline on Tuesday, the star spoke about how his career had limited quality time with his family, something that played a part in his decision to make the move.
“Rachel and the kids have sacrificed so much throughout my career and I am immeasurably grateful for this. The move to Racing 92 will enable me to spend more time with my family, which is something I have longed for, and this prospect played a significant part in my decision-making,
“This is an exciting time for my family and I and we'd like to thank everyone for their support.”
Read the full statement below:
Siya Kolisi speaks on his new venture affording him more time with Rachel and the family
With all the travelling that comes with being a sportsman, many lose out on precious family time, but Siya Kolisi is feeling more positive about his next move.
The Springboks captain will join French rugby union club Racing 92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
