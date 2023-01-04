WATCH | 'They destroyed me', Sechaba Pali weeps while reflecting on the downfall of his gospel career

Sechaba broke into the music industry with Joyous Celebration in 2003, becoming a household name. He went solo, producing some of Mzansi biggest gospel songs, but he claims he never got to enjoy the fruits of his labour.
Sechaba Pali has opened up about how his struggling music career has affected his mental health.
In an interview with SABC News, the gospel star got candid about his woes after signing a contract with music producer Tshepo Nzimande, claiming he was always in debt with the company and they had to lend him money.
Sechaba struggled to hold back tears when reflecting on the pain he experienced not being able to afford to bury his loved ones.
“I think I need to see a psychologist or something, because, even now, I don't know what I'm doing. It was a calling, how did it end up being something that destroys me?” he asked.
“It would be much better if I was a tsotsi [thief] in the streets and become whatever I want to become. They killed me, they destroyed me. But one thing I know is that God has a plan and I know I will be fine because when I read the Bible there were people God gave dreams to but they were thrown in ditches.”
Sechaba broke into the music industry with Joyous Celebration in 2003, becoming a household name. He went solo, producing some of Mzansi biggest gospel songs, but he claims he never got to enjoy the fruits of his labour.
The singer has made headlines on various occasions, from his private affairs in 2018, when he was reportedly evicted from his home in Vosloorus, to him constantly slamming the South African music industry for letting artists die broke.
Speaking at Lundi Tymara's memorial at Grace Bible Church in 2017, Sechaba said the music industry neglected its stars and left Lundi without food.
“Lundi would attend events and make everyone cry and when he is done he would go home and cry to himself because there was no food in the fridge.
“Why are people crying? What makes them cry? Where were you when Lundi was in hospital? You heard that he was eating through a drip.
“We have stories that you don't know ... but when we die you stand up and talk about how much you loved us.”
