Rasta has big plans for his art career in 2023.
From being featured in a Chicken Licken advertisement to having his art displayed in Black Brain's telenovela Diep City and hosting a 300-piece solo exhibition, Rasta said he's excited about what's in the pipeline.
“My biggest highlight is being welcomed by fans in countries other than South Africa. They show so much love for my craft. As I tour I get clients so I'll soon be making more deliveries. I'm humbled as an artist,” he told TshisaLIVE.
Having travelled to Botswana and Swaziland, Rasta said he wants to take over Africa.
“I'm expecting to tour Africa and would like to have exhibitions elsewhere. I am in contact with other artists so my aim is to have another [exhibition] so other African counties can see my work.
“2023 is going to be a good one as I have planted and know I will reap more.”
‘We are so inspired’ — Rasta pays tribute to Mampintsha
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Rasta
Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje has paid tribute to Big Nuz member Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo.
Mampintsha died on December 24 after being treated for a minor stroke.
Rasta, who often has tongues wagging for painting portraits of the deceased and renowned people that often don't resemble the subject, created portraits of the late star to commemorate his life.
The Zimbabwean-born artist took to his social media page to share his creations.
“Soldier on until the end. We are so inspired,” he wrote.
See some of the pictures below:
Rasta has big plans for his art career in 2023.
From being featured in a Chicken Licken advertisement to having his art displayed in Black Brain's telenovela Diep City and hosting a 300-piece solo exhibition, Rasta said he's excited about what's in the pipeline.
“My biggest highlight is being welcomed by fans in countries other than South Africa. They show so much love for my craft. As I tour I get clients so I'll soon be making more deliveries. I'm humbled as an artist,” he told TshisaLIVE.
Having travelled to Botswana and Swaziland, Rasta said he wants to take over Africa.
“I'm expecting to tour Africa and would like to have exhibitions elsewhere. I am in contact with other artists so my aim is to have another [exhibition] so other African counties can see my work.
“2023 is going to be a good one as I have planted and know I will reap more.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos