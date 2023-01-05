Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane has finally gained access to her late husband Mampintsha's cellphone.
Big Nuz member Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo died on December 24 after suffering a minor stroke.
When Babes took to the podium last week at his funeral service, the Gqom star recalled her husband's last days while being treated at the hospital.
Babes joked Mampintsha never gave her the password to his phone.
“In his last days he said he loved me. I think that's why I'm this strong. What's tricky is that he left the world without giving me the pin to his phone. Hai, men. Now I stare at it when calls are coming in, unable to answer,” she joked.
WATCH | 'I'm now reading all your business': Babes Wodumo has finally unlocked Mampintsha's phone
Image: SUPPLIED
On Wednesday, the musician took to her Instagram stories to announce she was finally able to unlock the phone.
“I have found my baby's password. Thank you, baby. My husband loved me until the end,” she said, before jokingly adding “I'm now reading all your business.”
