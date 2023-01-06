Dumi Mkokstad has expressed his appreciation for life as a father and husband.
The gospel star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of himself and his daughter with an emotional post.
"I could have died a long time ago but I’m still alive. Today I am father and a husband by grace because the Holy Spirit whispered to me ukuthi mina. As long as you are still alive, you are still within God's plan," he wrote.
From allegations about buying awards to questions around his sexual orientation, Dumi has experienced many rumours spread across social media in the past year. But he has learned to drown out the noise.
"People will say whatever they want to say. People will believe whatever they want to believe. It’s not your place to convince them otherwise because the author and finisher of your life knows you and He will vindicate you."
Read the full post below:
‘I could have died a long time ago but I’m still alive’ — Dumi Mkokstad counts his blessings
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Dumi Mkokstad
Dumi Mkokstad has expressed his appreciation for life as a father and husband.
The gospel star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of himself and his daughter with an emotional post.
"I could have died a long time ago but I’m still alive. Today I am father and a husband by grace because the Holy Spirit whispered to me ukuthi mina. As long as you are still alive, you are still within God's plan," he wrote.
From allegations about buying awards to questions around his sexual orientation, Dumi has experienced many rumours spread across social media in the past year. But he has learned to drown out the noise.
"People will say whatever they want to say. People will believe whatever they want to believe. It’s not your place to convince them otherwise because the author and finisher of your life knows you and He will vindicate you."
Read the full post below:
This is not the first time Dumi has spoken candidly about attempts to take his own life.
In early 2022 the singer took to his timeline to write: "Suicide isn't the solution. Christ is.”
Dumi said he was able to speak about the subject after conquering depression.
"I have been there and was on the verge of committing suicide myself. Therefore I can never judge anyone who ends up taking their lives because I know exactly what they’re facing,” he tweeted.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos