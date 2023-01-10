Babes has occupied trends lists since a video of her dancing to the song at his memorial hit social media.
While many have raised concerns for Babes' grieving process, the musician has been visibly distraught by the death of her partner.
She recently unlocked her late husband's phone after telling mourners at his funeral that he did not leave her with the password.
“I have found my baby's password. Thank you, baby. My husband loved me until the end,” she said, before jokingly adding “I'm now reading all your business”.
Alleged social media updates made by the musician threatened to expose Mampintsha's alleged mistresses and air more dirty laundry.
A clip of an alleged WhatsApp status apparently showing CCTV footage from the gqom star's home was also shared on social media recently.
WATCH | Babes Wodumo gets emotional performing Mampintsha’s hit song
Journalist
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A video of an emotional Babes Wodumo singing her late husband's song has gone viral.
The gqom star, who has not stopped attending gigs since Mampintsha died, could not hold back her tears when performing his hit song Ngeke.
Big Nuz member Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo died on December 24 after a minor stroke.
Watch the video below:
Babes has occupied trends lists since a video of her dancing to the song at his memorial hit social media.
While many have raised concerns for Babes' grieving process, the musician has been visibly distraught by the death of her partner.
She recently unlocked her late husband's phone after telling mourners at his funeral that he did not leave her with the password.
“I have found my baby's password. Thank you, baby. My husband loved me until the end,” she said, before jokingly adding “I'm now reading all your business”.
Alleged social media updates made by the musician threatened to expose Mampintsha's alleged mistresses and air more dirty laundry.
A clip of an alleged WhatsApp status apparently showing CCTV footage from the gqom star's home was also shared on social media recently.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos