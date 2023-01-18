The title of the show, Roberts said, had been inspired by his role in the award-winning 1994 film Arende, with original songs from their larger band Die Radio Kalahari Orkes, formed nearly 17 years ago.
Join Sloet and Barry on a wild, wild ride
Roberts and Steenkamp share anecdotes from another, less gentle, era in their new show
Image: SUPPLIED
Barry Steenkamp, rocking the bass guitar, will accompany SA film legend Ian Roberts in their upcoming show Sloet & Steenkamp Anecdotes, kicking off at the Port Alfred Ski Club next week.
Guitar in hand, Roberts will recall wild stories from the 1960s and 70s while Steenkamp interlinks the experience with musical interludes. Their second show is at the Deck at the Gonubie Hotel.
“This duo was born out of lockdown when venues were restricted to 25 people a show and Ian and I thought ‘bugger that, let’s take to the road’,” Steenkamp, 48, said.
With a career both on screen and behind the camera, Roberts, 70, who grew up in Fort Beaufort, has been an integral part of the SA film and television industry, most notably in Tsotsi, which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film in 2006.
“I had 500 pages of anecdotes. The one I’m looking at now is about a trip to Botswana,” Roberts said.
“We were doing a movie in Cape Town that got shut down twice because of burning townships, so we bought motorbikes and headed north into the swamps.”
The title of the show, Roberts said, had been inspired by his role in the award-winning 1994 film Arende, with original songs from their larger band Die Radio Kalahari Orkes, formed nearly 17 years ago.
“The show is named after my character Sloet and, with Barry on the bass, we put the two names together.
“For us, the essential is the music and the lyrics.
“There are such clever writers in our band whose outlook on the world is very sophisticated. We do veiled, hand-in-glove political commentary.
“When the pandemic hit the country, all bands shut down, but we thought bugger it, we’ll play for just 20 people.
“So we reduced the band and practised, just the two of us.
“During that time we developed the show to the point where it became a viable thing, and I wrote for three weeks.
“I’ve always written, be it plays or movie scripts, or TV in the days I was directing television.
“I started with anecdotes about what had happened in my acting career which extrapolated into my life and interlinked those stories with music. There is no retirement for me at 70.”
Steenkamp joined Die Radio Kalahari Orkes in 2010 after choosing music over a degree in engineering.
“Playing bass and doing backup vocals is quite difficult because you’ve got three limbs moving. You feel a bit like Sting when you get it right,” he said.
“Our sound is folk with hints of Celtic, a bit of rock and some reggae — it’s like a variety show.
“When Ian comes to Pretoria he stays over at my place and we sit on the stoep with our two guitars and just jam, playing songs that don’t normally have a lot of airtime.”
Steenkamp said he was looking forward to returning to East London after almost seven years.
“I’m very excited about coming back. We haven’t played here in such a long time.
“I love the city and have cool memories of here. It’s great. Come check out Sloet.”
Sloet & Steenkamp Anecdotes will be performed at the Port Alfred Ski Club on January 27, the Deck at the Gonubie Hotel on January 28 and at the Red Apple along the Bushman’s River in Kenton-on-Sea on January 29.
Tickets are available online through Quicket.
