In another interview, Zahara said she would take legal action against her former label TS records over royalties allegedly owed to her.
She did not disclose who her lawyer was, saying the legal representative might be intimidated.
“I'm coming for everything. I've got a lawyer who is going to do everything for me pro bono. Every cent, from everywhere.”
In 2019 Sunday World reported Zahara had to oppose an application brought by Nedbank in 2018 to repossess her home.
The Sunday newspaper also alleged Standard Bank wanted to repossess her Range Rover Evoque because she failed to pay to her monthly instalments.
In June 2021 DRUM magazine reported Zahara was slapped with a R1,500 fine after being found guilty of failing to appear in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court due to her tax woes.
While Zahara has called for anyone to help, on social media fans and celebrities indicated they want to help her recover from her financial woes.
“I was advised not to put my banking details out there. They should call me for my banking details,” Zahara said.
Zahara gives fans first glimpse of her reality show
Journalist
Image: Twitter
The countdown is on after Zahara has shared a teaser of her upcoming reality show Zahara: As I Rise.
The singer took to her social media timeline sharing the trailer of her show set to debut on SABC 1 on February 4.
The trailer shows the musician revealing she could possibly become a “Swati wife” as well as her having dinner with Vusi Nova and friends, discussing what her “glow” is all about.
“Uthixo umhle empilweni yam,ndicela undiphe amandla okuNyamezela (God is good in my life, please give me strength to carry on). We start the countdown to my story telling ... #ZaharaAsIrise tune in my good people.”
Watch the video below:
In 2022, Zahara made many headlines and fans wanted to know what was happening in her life.
In May she was on the verge of losing her Roodepoort home. The singer’s townhouse was set to be auctioned on May 7 after she defaulted on her monthly bond instalments of R17,665.
The hitmaker told TshisaLIVE she was given a six-day grace period to make payments on her R1.9m home loan.
“It's all true. I went to Nedbank and they gave me more days.”
'I was very happy in that moment' — Zahara responds to 'drunk' singing video
In another interview, Zahara said she would take legal action against her former label TS records over royalties allegedly owed to her.
She did not disclose who her lawyer was, saying the legal representative might be intimidated.
“I'm coming for everything. I've got a lawyer who is going to do everything for me pro bono. Every cent, from everywhere.”
In 2019 Sunday World reported Zahara had to oppose an application brought by Nedbank in 2018 to repossess her home.
The Sunday newspaper also alleged Standard Bank wanted to repossess her Range Rover Evoque because she failed to pay to her monthly instalments.
In June 2021 DRUM magazine reported Zahara was slapped with a R1,500 fine after being found guilty of failing to appear in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court due to her tax woes.
While Zahara has called for anyone to help, on social media fans and celebrities indicated they want to help her recover from her financial woes.
“I was advised not to put my banking details out there. They should call me for my banking details,” Zahara said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos