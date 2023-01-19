Rasta said he was frightened when he heard about Sheba but hoped the tiger would be hunted down and returned home.
“It was scary but it was in Walkerville, which is very far from where I stay. But I kept wondering if it would somehow make its way to my home still because it had been roaming. I thought it will be hunted and kept somewhere.”
Rasta said he sympathised with 39-year-old William Mokoena who survived after being attacked by the tiger and said he felt people were careless to let a wild animal get loose.
“It is dangerous to keep pit bulls and these predators as pets. People only react when these so-called pets attack people. I feel sorry those who have been harmed.”
RIP! Rasta paints tribute to Sheba the tiger
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Rasta
Controversial artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje has shared his tribute to Sheba after the female tiger was euthanised on Wednesday morning.
Sheba escaped from her enclosure at the weekend and had been roaming the streets of Walkerville.
Rasta, who has built a career painting portraits of deceased and renowned people, honoured the tiger with a portrait.
“I did the painting when the predator was on the loose. I decided to post it when I found out she was killed. RIP Sheba,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“It is a tribute now for Sheba. At first it was about raising awareness for the public to see or notice Sheba on the streets. I wanted to caution the public.”
Rasta said he was frightened when he heard about Sheba but hoped the tiger would be hunted down and returned home.
“It was scary but it was in Walkerville, which is very far from where I stay. But I kept wondering if it would somehow make its way to my home still because it had been roaming. I thought it will be hunted and kept somewhere.”
Rasta said he sympathised with 39-year-old William Mokoena who survived after being attacked by the tiger and said he felt people were careless to let a wild animal get loose.
“It is dangerous to keep pit bulls and these predators as pets. People only react when these so-called pets attack people. I feel sorry those who have been harmed.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos