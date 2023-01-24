Trevor Noah kicks off Atlanta comedy tour

Trevor Noah has hit the ground running with his first love by announcing his comedy tour.
He kicked of the tour in Atlanta after he hung his hosting hat at The Daily Show.
Taking to his Instagram timeline, the South African-born comedian said: "What a way to kick off the new tour. Atlanta, you are not messing around. Thank you to everyone who came out the first night."
He also shared the news that he would return to South Africa for 12 comedy shows in the Trevor Noah Live in SA tour.
“SA, I’ve teamed up with Savanna Cider for 12 shows from August 31 to September 15 2023. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am local, and you can find them at TrevorNoah.com. Can't wait to come home,” he tweeted.
Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently, Trevor said he would miss “the people, the culture and the vibe” of The Daily Show.
He likened it to planning a wedding every day with no honeymoon.
“I do miss the discipline. I do miss the joy that came from cracking that nut every single day, but I don't miss the grind,” he said.
Trevor said he was excited about hosting the Grammy awards which will air next month.
“This is the thing I try to tell people; you have to be a fan of the Grammys because you are invariably a fan of music. The thing I love about the Grammys, selfishly, is every time I go I discover a new artist I didn't fully appreciate and I didn't love for the reasons I should have.”
