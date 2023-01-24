Lamiez Holworthy-Morule and her siblings celebrated their mommy's birthday by spoiling her with prezzies and a new whip.
Taking to her Instagram she shared that all that she is she owes to her mom whom they surprised on her special day.
“The matriarch — leader of our tribe — thank you for all that you do for us, for all the sacrifices and all the teachings. My greatest gift that I get from her? Her heart. Anyone who's been fortunate enough to experience her, can attest to it. We love you mommy. A big s/o to my siblings — we did it! Ps. Notice how the only person that really mattered there was mom’s grandson?! We’re in trouble,” she captioned her post.
In her mentions her followers were proud of her and her siblings' gifts to their mom.
“I'm thinking about my grandchild already, the only passenger that matters. Ke sana this is beautiful,” wrote one follower.
“This is beautiful. Big ups to you and your siblings. Let's give them their flowers while they're still alive,” another wrote.
WATCH | Lamiez Holworthy and siblings buy mom a new car for her special day
Image: Instagram/ Lamiez Holworthy- Morule
Lady Du gave her mom the surprise of her life when she gifted her with a Merc as a prezzi for Mother's Day.
Taking to Instagram the star shared the clip of her handing her mom the keys and she was beside herself with excitement.
The pair were visibly emotional and shared a moment only mom and daughter can when showing affection.
“Today was the most emotional day of my life. I told her I wanted to take her out since I didn’t yesterday, Mom thank you for teaching me God, for being the strongest woman I know,” she wrote.
