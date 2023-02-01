Alakhe has about 27,000 followers on Instagram and, commenting on sport on his timeline, has built up a fan base that includes renowned personalities, with whom he rubs shoulders.
WATCH | Proud mom Anele Mdoda announces Alakhe's international award nomination
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda
Anele Mdoda is beaming with pride after her son Alakhe received an international award nomination.
Announcing the news on the 947 breakfast show, Anele said Alakhe was nominated for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 in the Favourite African Kidfluencer category.
“I'm going to use the company resource to brag and to get a little bit of an army going here. We need to win here. Favourite African Kidfluencer,” she said.
Alakhe is nominated alongside Tshepi Vundla's son Siba Bogopa, DJ Arch Jnr, Lethukuthula Bhengu, Rethabile Mokgatla and Olianna and Olivia.
Others flying the South African flag high are comedian Trevor Noah, actress Thuso Mbedu and soccer team Banyana Banyana, alongside Wizkid, Sadio Mané and Lupita Nyong’o.
Watch the video below:
Alakhe has about 27,000 followers on Instagram and, commenting on sport on his timeline, has built up a fan base that includes renowned personalities, with whom he rubs shoulders.
He has some of the coolest “uncles”, including comedian Noah, author Khaya Dlanga, Kaya 959 DJ Sizwe Dhlomo and brand and communications mogul Xolisa Dyeshana.
Anele has dropped some pearls of wisdom on raising children to be loving.
Commenting on Lvovo's Twitter post about children not knowing true love, she said showing youngsters what love is will help them understand it.
“If you love your children right, they will know what true love is and will be able to identify, feel and give it.”
The Kids’ Choice Awards are set for March 8 at 4.10pm on NickToons (DStv channel 308).
The slime-sludging ceremony celebrates some of the biggest local and international media personalities and artists, as voted for by fans.
Topping the list in the Favourite African Star category for Mzansi are Emmy Award-nominated actress and The Woman King star Mbedu, Noah, the award-winning comedian and former host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and former soccer player and first-team coach at Manchester United Benni McCarthy.
South Africa's women's soccer team Banyana Banyana and fashion designer and Vogue and Valentino collaborator Thebe Magugu are also on the list.
Last year, the Favourite African Star title went to Limpopo pop star and 2022 South African Music Award (Sama) winner for Best Music Video of the Year Makhadzi. The popular award is set to be highly contested again this year. Vying for it are Nigerian sports stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ethan Nwaneri and Tobi Amusan, while Tik Tok star Khaby Lame and footballer Mané are putting West African mecca Senegal on the map. Multi-award-winning Kenyan actress Nyong’o returns this year. She was nominated for Favourite African Star in 2017 and Favourite Movie Actress in 2019.
