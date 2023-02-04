“Really skinny at the moment. Having more fluid drained from abdomen so my tummy has a bit of space for food. It’s a journey. It’s not easy. Baby steps. Still have the end goal in sight where myself, Adrienne and the girls are walking on the beach with our future golden retriever,” he tweeted.
'Body is depleted’ — Mark Pilgrim shares health update after a week of silence
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Mark Pilgrim
Radio jock Mark Pilgrim said he has been sleeping a lot after his latest chemo and immuno therapy sessions in his battle against cancer.
Taking to his socials he gave a health update and shared a picture after being quiet on the socials for a week.
“A lot of sleeping the past few days. Body is depleted. After chemo and immuno last Thursday it’s been pouring out both ends. I’m like a shrivelled pea.”
Mark posted a snap of himself on a hospital bed last week that got Mzansi rallying behind his healing journey.
In the post he said he was looking forward to walking on the beach with his fiancée and children.
“Really skinny at the moment. Having more fluid drained from abdomen so my tummy has a bit of space for food. It’s a journey. It’s not easy. Baby steps. Still have the end goal in sight where myself, Adrienne and the girls are walking on the beach with our future golden retriever,” he tweeted.
Mark was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in June 2022 and was recently released from hospital after a 64-day stay, but has been readmitted.
Mark shared late last year he was about to undergo a procedure after he had lung drainage.
“Surgery later this afternoon to sort out collapsed lung and my 'ICU home' for the next week or so. To the staff and nurses at Milpark Hospital: you are my angels,” he posted.
