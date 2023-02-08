Costa Titch announces ‘Big Flexa’ remix with Akon and inking a deal with the Senegalese star

When Costa Tich and Akon performed Big Flexa at this weekend's Cotton Fest the crowd went crazy and the rapper has officially announced there's a remix dropping this week.

Taking to his Instagram timeline Costa Tich also announced there's a partnership brewing between their record labels.

“Titch Gang! Big Flexa Remix Drops This Friday With @Akon feat. @alfakat__ & @magang_officialsaWe would also like to announce a first of its kind global deal, @titchgangrecords has partnered with @konvictkulture and we are super excited to see what the future holds,” he captioned the post.

Costa Titch brought out Akon as his “international surprise act” at last weekend's Cotton Fest.

At the end of their performance, Akon gifted Costa Titch a diamond chain, suggesting a partnership with Akon’s Konvict Kulture.