Costa Titch announces ‘Big Flexa’ remix with Akon and inking a deal with the Senegalese star
When Costa Tich and Akon performed Big Flexa at this weekend's Cotton Fest the crowd went crazy and the rapper has officially announced there's a remix dropping this week.
Taking to his Instagram timeline Costa Tich also announced there's a partnership brewing between their record labels.
“Titch Gang! Big Flexa Remix Drops This Friday With @Akon feat. @alfakat__ & @magang_officialsaWe would also like to announce a first of its kind global deal, @titchgangrecords has partnered with @konvictkulture and we are super excited to see what the future holds,” he captioned the post.
Costa Titch brought out Akon as his “international surprise act” at last weekend's Cotton Fest.
At the end of their performance, Akon gifted Costa Titch a diamond chain, suggesting a partnership with Akon’s Konvict Kulture.
“Cotton Fest '23! Shout out to my brother @akon for coming out and making it such a special moment! @converse.za thank you for dressing myself and the dancers! See you all same time next year! To my amazing team,” Costa Titch wrote, recalling the experience on his socials.
The duo's tight understanding of each other began when Akon sang Costa Titch's praises for the strides he's been making in the industry.
A clip of the Senegalese-American singer in an interview started doing the rounds where he revealed that he listens to songs by the Areyeng hit maker circulated on social media recently.
“Costa Titch, check him out, that child is a problem. He's going to change the game, he's going to be a game changer,” Akon said.
Costa Titch shared the video on his timeline, speaking about what Akon mentioning his name meant to him.
“Big shout out to my brother Akon for the love. This honestly means the world to me,” he wrote.