Addressing the media outside AKA's home in Bryanston during a vigil for the slain artist, his dad Tony Forbes expressed his gratitude to the ANC Youth League for their tribute.
“He (AKA) has inspired the youth to study, be educated, and be leaders of the country. It’s a very sad time for us, but all the support and the love makes us very proud,” he said.
AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes, speaking for the first time, encouraged people to vote.
“I hope we get the message out there that the youth must vote ... No particular party. We must vote for our country.”
'Please don't stop praying for my child' — Kairo's mom DJ Zinhle speaks
Journalist
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle
Zinhle Jiyane broke her silence after the death of her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, AKA.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening. The shooting also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
After days of remaining mum on AKA's death, the DJ took to her Instagram on Thursday thanking her followers for their support and prayers.
Followers expressed their concern and offered prayers for Zinhle's daughter Kairo.
“Kairo is feeling pretty today. Thank you for your love and prayers,” Zinhle wrote.
“I am holding Kairo's hand throughout, thank you for your messages. Please don't stop praying for my child. God bless you.”
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle
