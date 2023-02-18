×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

'Please don't stop praying for my child' — Kairo's mom DJ Zinhle speaks

18 February 2023
Joy Mphande
Journalist
DJ Zinhle breaks her silence.
DJ Zinhle breaks her silence.
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle

Zinhle Jiyane broke her silence after the death of her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, AKA. 

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening. The shooting also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane

After days of remaining mum on AKA's death, the DJ took to her Instagram on Thursday thanking her followers for their support and prayers. 

Followers expressed their concern and offered prayers for Zinhle's daughter Kairo. 

“Kairo is feeling pretty today. Thank you for your love and prayers,” Zinhle wrote. 

“I am holding Kairo's hand throughout, thank you for your messages. Please don't stop praying for my child. God bless you.”

DJ Zinhle's Instagram story.
DJ Zinhle's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle
DJ Zinhle's Instagram story.
DJ Zinhle's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

Addressing the media outside AKA's home in Bryanston during a vigil for the slain artist, his dad Tony Forbes expressed his gratitude to the ANC Youth League for their tribute.

“He (AKA) has inspired the youth to study, be educated, and be leaders of the country. It’s a very sad time for us, but all the support and the love makes us very proud,” he said.

AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes, speaking for the first time, encouraged people to vote. 

“I hope we get the message out there that the youth must vote ... No particular party. We must vote for our country.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
When Alvin visited the wreck of the Titanic