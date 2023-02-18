From Sizwe Dlhomo's lesson about the history of hip hop in the entertainment industry — AKA's memorial was a celebration of his life, the impact of his career, and a PowerPoint of his future plans.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening in a shooting that also resulted in the death of lifelong friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
The Lemons (Lemonade) hit maker's memorial at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Friday saw his fans in attendance donning AKA's merchandise, singing his chart topping songs, and chanting “Long Live, Supa Mega, long live” — a phrase coined after his passing.
Rapper Moozlie opened up the ceremony as the MC, announcing AKA's spiritual father, Kwaito legend and pastor Kabelo Mabalane, would begin the memorial with a word and prayer.
When taking to the podium Kabelo spoke of their nearly one-year long journey in Christianity together.
SNAPS | Long live Supa Mega, live long! Megacy shows up for AKA's memorial service
Musicians, Langa Mavuso gave a touching rendition of his song Spirit. One of AKA's favourite artists Sjava graced the stage. Popular gospel choir Joyous Celebration (who were set to collaborate with the rapper) had the crowd and family members on their feet dancing during the performance. And his friends DA L.ES, Yanga Chief, Anatii, Khuli Chana, K.O, and many others kept the crowd entertained reminiscing about AKA's life.
In the front row seat adjacent to the stage, family of the slain rapper shed tears remembering his life.
AKA's mother Lynn Forbes, girlfriend rapper Nadia Nakai, father Tony and other family members sang AKA’s songs word for word, when they were not overwhelmed by emotion.
Pearl Thusi's daughter Thando, AKA's ex-girlfriend and baby mama DJ Zinhle with her mother, daughter Kairo and cousins also sat in the front row.
Minnie Dlamini, Nagndi Madida, DJ Sbu, Tbo Touch, Zulu Makhatini, Thando Thabethe, Tresor, Ricky Rick's baby mama and girlfriend Bianca Naidoo, Londie London, Blxcie, Prince Kaybee, Robert Marawa Blue and Brown Mbombo were among the celebrities who celebrated AKA's life.
AKA's friends Reason and Naakmusiq's were teary eyed during the service, especially when consoling Nadia and family members.
His close friends and colleagues JR, Yanga Chief, Oskido, DJ Tira, recalled fond memories of the rapper during their tributes.
Sizwe Dlomo spoke of AKA's journey in the music industry from his music group's like Ivy League and his love of the South African culture.
His lifelong friend Simphiwe Gumede aka Sim Dope spoke of his experience with AKA from their first encounter in primary school at St Johns College into their adult life as friends. Simphiwe recalled how AKA gave him his nick name and later made a song about him on his Levels album.
