His private funeral was held at St Stephens Church and the rapper was later laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.
As the Forbes family celebrate the life of their son AKA and honour his legacy, they have chosen to go ahead with the release of his The Mass Country album this coming Friday as per the late rapper's wishes.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the family expressed how “in the last two years Mass Country had become AKA’s entire world”.
“Kiernan worked very hard on this project. The energy and the expectations from the Megacy fuelled him to make a masterpiece. We are delighted, even at our saddest moment, to share the music he left behind for us for eternity ... Long Live, Supa Mega, Live Long! The world will never forget AKA and that’s a promise ...” said friend and business Partner @Vth Season Rapheal Benza.
Listen | The life and death of AKA: Reflecting on the last 9 days & discussing what’s to come
Journalist
Image: Instagram/AKA
The week following rapper AKA's fatal shooting has been filled with tributes from his industry peers, the Megacy and the rest of Mzansi who were touched by the brutal murder.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on February 10. Also shot dead was his lifelong friend celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
The TshisaLIVE team speak about the nine days that have passed since the musician’s tragic death.
Listen to the conversation below:
The life and times of AKA were celebrated at an emotionally-charged memorial at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.
Image: Instagram/AKA
