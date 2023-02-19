SNAPS | Inside AKA’s journey to his final resting place
AKA was laid to rest in a private funeral on Saturday (18 February).
The family had not made a streaming link available, however, pictures and clips from the funeral found their way to Twitter.
The widely shared pictures and videos are of AKA’s coffin at the cemetery being lowered into the grave and images of the family pouring soil into his grave symbolising their last goodbyes.
Donned in black AKA’s parents, his daughter Kairo Forbes, brother Steffan and mourners were gathered to bid their final farewell.
Rest Easy Super Mega 😔🕊 #AKAFuneral pic.twitter.com/OnCwXBNCeb— Scööp ♠️™️ (@IamNtabiso) February 18, 2023
The Lemons (Lemonade) hit maker’s memorial was held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Friday.
His daughter Kairo cried during the tributes, breaking the hearts of many who were streaming the memorial and those who were sitting in the front row.
His close friends and colleagues JR, Yanga Chief, Oskido, DJ Tira, recalled fond memories they shared with AKA.
Sunday Times reported that the late rapper was laid to rest at Heroes Acres, at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.
Strength to the family 💔 #AKAFuneral pic.twitter.com/lyM5eM9snt— Dungi (@danny_dungi) February 18, 2023
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was among the dignitaries that made a speech at the rapper’s send-off at St Stephen’s Anglican Church in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.
“Like a tree, AKA grew tall as a beam that held firm our hip-hop music. Like a tree, AKA was a timber upon which the hopes of the music industry and the future of all patriotic South Africans was built. He was our proud and tall cedar tree that held high our aspirations, dreams and hopes,” Mbalula told mourners.
The rapper is survived by his daughter Kairo, brother Steffan, mother Lynn and father Tony Forbes.
Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKAs, was laid to rest following a private ceremony at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. #AKAFuneral Andile Mpisale Anele Tembe Robert Gumede Dj Zinhle Don design pic.twitter.com/VQqgdaeIU0— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@OmmwambaKE) February 19, 2023