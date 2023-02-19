×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

SNAPS | Inside AKA’s journey to his final resting place

19 February 2023
Rapper AKA was laid to rest on 18 February.
Rapper AKA was laid to rest on 18 February.
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi

AKA was laid to rest in a private funeral on Saturday (18 February).

The family had not made a streaming link available, however, pictures and clips from the funeral found their way to Twitter.

The widely shared pictures and videos are of AKA’s coffin at the cemetery being lowered into the grave and images of the family pouring soil into his grave symbolising their last goodbyes.

Donned in black AKA’s parents, his daughter Kairo Forbes, brother Steffan and mourners were gathered to bid their final farewell.

The Lemons (Lemonade) hit maker’s memorial was held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Friday.

His daughter Kairo cried during the tributes, breaking the hearts of many who were streaming the memorial and those who were sitting in the front row.

His close friends and colleagues JR, Yanga Chief, Oskido, DJ Tira, recalled fond memories they shared with AKA.

Sunday Times reported that the late rapper was laid to rest at Heroes Acres, at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was among the dignitaries that made a speech at the rapper’s send-off at St Stephen’s Anglican Church in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.

“Like a tree, AKA grew tall as a beam that held firm our hip-hop music. Like a tree, AKA was a timber upon which the hopes of the music industry and the future of all patriotic South Africans was built. He was our proud and tall cedar tree that held high our aspirations, dreams and hopes,” Mbalula told mourners.

The rapper is survived by his daughter Kairo, brother Steffan, mother Lynn and father Tony Forbes.

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
When Alvin visited the wreck of the Titanic