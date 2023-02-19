SNAPS | Inside AKA’s journey to his final resting place

AKA was laid to rest in a private funeral on Saturday (18 February).

The family had not made a streaming link available, however, pictures and clips from the funeral found their way to Twitter.

The widely shared pictures and videos are of AKA’s coffin at the cemetery being lowered into the grave and images of the family pouring soil into his grave symbolising their last goodbyes.

Donned in black AKA’s parents, his daughter Kairo Forbes, brother Steffan and mourners were gathered to bid their final farewell.