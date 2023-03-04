Laws continued climbing up the ranks when he was moved up to 1st Assistant Director, to work on films such as Jackie Chan’s The Medallion, and the award-winning mountaineering drama documentary Touching the void.
He also worked as a Production Manager in the UK on Bridget Jones – Edge of reason, The Duchess and Steven Spielberg's War Horse as well as on The Constant Gardener in Kenya, and Blood Diamond with Leonardo Dicaprio in Mozambique.
As Production Manager, he worked on the Avengers – Age of Ultron in Korea and the James Bond 007 film SPECTRE.
“I have had the good fortune to work in 32 countries around the world and experienced many cultures. I have had the privilege to work and take my family to some incredible locations,” said Laws.
“I have been in some difficult situations where it was clear I was not welcome. Facing Arab hostility preparing to film in Tunisia during the start of the Gulf war … filming in Belfast during the troubles with the IRA… numerous hostile environments where the situation almost got dangerously out of control,” he said.
Laws said he was fortunate to meet some extraordinary people during his career. “But importantly these were not the actors or 'stars’! These were ordinary people, living simple but extraordinary lives.
"I realised how you could impact the lives of local people in a good way,” he said.
For the past four years, Laws has been working as the Co-Executive Producer on Netflix Series Narcos – Mexico, based on the true story of the rise of the drug cartels.
Talk of the Town
Blockbuster filmmaker plans roots in the Sunshine Coast
From Hollywood to the Eastern Cape
Image: SUPPLIED
The Eastern Cape has its very own famous international movie director and producer. Nick Laws, who is currently working on the Netflix series, Narcos, and has been involved in blockbusters such as Superman 3, Blood Diamond, and Jackie Chan’s The Medallion.
Laws’s career in filmmaking spans 45 years.
The film industry powerhouse, who chose Port Alfred as his home after working in 32 countries around the world told the audience about his career at the local PROBUS club's first meeting of the year held at Port Alfred's R72 Saloon.
Coming to Port Alfred in 2004 was supposed to be a year-long adventure with family during which his wife, Jennifer, could complete her commercial pilot’s licence at 43 Air School.
That one-year adventure turned into 19 years on the Sunshine Coast.
Jennifer died of cancer two years ago.
From Bhaziya to winning a Hollywood Best Actor award
Laws said watching a performance of Shakespeare’s Hamlet at the National Theatre in London in his last year of school is what inspired him to go into the film industry.
“For the first time that evening, my eyes were opened to another world and I remember wondering how one would get into that world…behind the scenes, and not as an actor!,” he said.
He started as the ‘Mail Boy’ at 20th Century Fox in London.
“While working as the mail boy, I came into contact briefly with some of the Star Wars Production team, who were using the London offices before setting up the new film at Elstree studios. Six months later, the ‘Star Wars’ Production team contacted 20th Century Fox Production to say there was an opportunity for me as their office PA.
"It was a big decision to know if I should leave the security of working at 20th Century Fox … My father recommended that I take the ’safe’ option of working on the business side, but I ignored his advice and took my chances,” said Laws.
“Filming Stars: ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ was a new and overwhelming, but I managed to be promoted to the position of 3rd Assistant Director by the end of the film,” he said.
“This was a part of my life where I understood how important and valuable it was to have good mentors to teach you. I am grateful for the huge influence they had on me, in understanding how to work with so many diverse people,” said Laws.
Don’t knock ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’, premier urges
Laws continued climbing up the ranks when he was moved up to 1st Assistant Director, to work on films such as Jackie Chan’s The Medallion, and the award-winning mountaineering drama documentary Touching the void.
He also worked as a Production Manager in the UK on Bridget Jones – Edge of reason, The Duchess and Steven Spielberg's War Horse as well as on The Constant Gardener in Kenya, and Blood Diamond with Leonardo Dicaprio in Mozambique.
As Production Manager, he worked on the Avengers – Age of Ultron in Korea and the James Bond 007 film SPECTRE.
“I have had the good fortune to work in 32 countries around the world and experienced many cultures. I have had the privilege to work and take my family to some incredible locations,” said Laws.
“I have been in some difficult situations where it was clear I was not welcome. Facing Arab hostility preparing to film in Tunisia during the start of the Gulf war … filming in Belfast during the troubles with the IRA… numerous hostile environments where the situation almost got dangerously out of control,” he said.
Laws said he was fortunate to meet some extraordinary people during his career. “But importantly these were not the actors or 'stars’! These were ordinary people, living simple but extraordinary lives.
"I realised how you could impact the lives of local people in a good way,” he said.
For the past four years, Laws has been working as the Co-Executive Producer on Netflix Series Narcos – Mexico, based on the true story of the rise of the drug cartels.
Talk of the Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos