Lerato Mvelase has embarked on another educational journey after she enrolled as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) candidate.
The actress took to her Instagram timeline on Thursday to announce the news to her followers.
"It finally arrived. It is confirmed, I am officially an MBA candidate. Back to the sleepless nights, but I’m strapped up and ready".
She said she knew the year would not be easy but urged her followers to stay focused on the bigger picture.
"Whatever it is you are trying to achieve, hold on and take it one day at a time. I’m looking forward to this phase of my life and thank you to all your lecturers and staff for being welcoming and supportive," she wrote.
In her Instagram stories, Lerato said she was scared but excited.
‘I’m scared but I’m focused on the bigger picture’ — Lerato Mvelase goes back to school for an MBA
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Mvelase
In February 2022, Lerato revealed she was studying towards a post-graduate diploma in business management after completing her communications degree.
"It took me 10 years to finish my communications degree, while everyone I started with finished in record time, which was four years. Moral of the story, never compare your situation to others for your circumstances are very different.
"At that time I was raising my kids, breastfeeding and working. It wasn’t easy. Felt like dropping out a lot of times but those little faces needed someone to look up to, needed an inspiration and I had to make sure I’m that inspiration, I had to make sure I help them see the possibility of achieving in a world that says they can’t."
