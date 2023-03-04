Moeti "Mo Flava" Tsiki is set to bid farewell to Metro FM listeners after eight years with the station, and TV could come calling for the star.
The radio personality took to his social media timeline on Thursday to confirm the news to fans.
"I’m bidding farewell to Metro FM. It’s been eight incredible years. Thank you to all who have supported me. Looking forward to the journey ahead," he wrote.
Although he was short on details, Mo hinted it won't be the last time fans hear his voice.
"I am looking forward to exploring new opportunities I have lined up in radio where I will continue to express my talent.
"I am also excited about TV opportunities on the horizon. I'll also continue to help young people who want to get into radio broadcasting through radio demo workshops," he said.
During his time at the station, Mo Flava hosted the afternoon drivetime show and later the Wake Up On Metro FM breakfast show alongside Khutso Theledi.
The radio personality will present his last Wake Up On Metro FM on March 10.
Thereafter Khutso will continue as presenter of the show until a permanent replacement is confirmed.
A statement shared by Metro FM revealed Mo Flava and the radio station reached a mutual agreement to part ways.
“The time has come for me to move on and explore other opportunities. I have spent eight amazing years at Metro FM and I appreciate the opportunity I was given to do top level radio and touch lives. The Metro FM listeners have a special place in my heart."
Radio and TV opportunities loom for Mo Flava as he bids farewell to Metro FM after 8 years
Journalist
Image: Mo Flava/ Instagram
Moeti "Mo Flava" Tsiki is set to bid farewell to Metro FM listeners after eight years with the station, and TV could come calling for the star.
The radio personality took to his social media timeline on Thursday to confirm the news to fans.
"I’m bidding farewell to Metro FM. It’s been eight incredible years. Thank you to all who have supported me. Looking forward to the journey ahead," he wrote.
Although he was short on details, Mo hinted it won't be the last time fans hear his voice.
"I am looking forward to exploring new opportunities I have lined up in radio where I will continue to express my talent.
"I am also excited about TV opportunities on the horizon. I'll also continue to help young people who want to get into radio broadcasting through radio demo workshops," he said.
During his time at the station, Mo Flava hosted the afternoon drivetime show and later the Wake Up On Metro FM breakfast show alongside Khutso Theledi.
The radio personality will present his last Wake Up On Metro FM on March 10.
Thereafter Khutso will continue as presenter of the show until a permanent replacement is confirmed.
A statement shared by Metro FM revealed Mo Flava and the radio station reached a mutual agreement to part ways.
“The time has come for me to move on and explore other opportunities. I have spent eight amazing years at Metro FM and I appreciate the opportunity I was given to do top level radio and touch lives. The Metro FM listeners have a special place in my heart."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos