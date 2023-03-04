'We have new and bigger problems' — Ayanda Thabethe says struggle heroes not needed in leadership roles

Ayanda said she doesn't know who to vote for in the upcoming national elections.

“Give us a dream and a strategy to believe in followed by quality representatives based on merits to turn that vision into reality. Remember Obama's ‘Yes We Can’ campaign. I’m not American but he sold a new America to me. We really need this kind of energy in our country.”

She also criticised other political parties whom she said were not helping the matter.

“What’s really lacking in the political parties opposing the current leading party is a lack of effective direction. I don’t know what they stand for and how they wish to achieve what they say they want to achieve. All I know is that they hate the ANC and that’s not good enough,” she wrote.

Denise Zimba took to her Twitter timeline recently to say quality of life in the country had dropped.

“South Africa weighs heavy on my heart. One of the most beautiful countries in the world — the food, weather, people, diverse cultures, parties, experience. I don’t understand how we have fallen so bad. The quality of life is horrendous! People are suffering, hustling day to day.”