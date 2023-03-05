×

Entertainment

'Siyambulela uThixo' — Vusi Nova grateful to be alive after horror car crash

“This accident got me thinking life is too short”

05 March 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Singer Vusi Nova said he was grateful to be alive
Image: Instagram/ Vusi Nova

Musician Vusi Nova said he is grateful to be alive after surviving a horror car accident on Saturday night.

Vusi was on his way to the Vaal after attending his friend Somizi Mhlongo's jubilee celebrations at Sun City when the accident occurred. He and his bodyguards were unharmed in the incident.

The singer shared a clip of his wrecked car on Instagram on Sunday.

The accident left Vusi grateful to be alive.

“As some of you guys may know, I was involved in a car accident last night. I went to Pretoria for a gig and then from Pretoria I went to Sun City. We were celebrating Somizi's 50th birthday celebration. From there I was meant to be going to another gig at the Vaal.

“When I left my friends at Sun City, at no point was I thinking it could be the last time seeing them. Then this accident happened along the way. This accident got me thinking life is too short,” he said

His mentions were flooded with well wishes from followers who were glad the star was unharmed.

“Thank God you are all OK. Let's be grateful for each and every day that God still gives us. We need His Mercy,” wrote one user.

“We thank God and your ancestors that you are still here, Vusi,” added another.

