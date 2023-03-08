Get those coins ready — Boys II Men is headed to South Africa later this year

Time to brush the dust off the music books and get your lyrics knowledge on track because the multi award-winning music group Boys II Men is coming to Mzansi later this year.
The tour will kick off in Cape Town on October 31 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest followed by Pretoria at the SunBet Arena, Time Square on November 2 and concluding in North West at the Superbowl in Sun City on November 4,+ 2023.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the group’s management earlier this week said the musicians were looking forward to coming to the motherland.
“We are elated to finally kick off the tour in South Africa later this year. Boyz II Men promised their fans a killer live show shortly before the pandemic, and are keeping true to that promise now that it’s safe to do so. With three shows planned around the country, we look forward to delivering yet another quality production with this multiple award-winning music outfit,” said frontman Glen Netshipise.
Limited tickets for the seated concerts are available at Ticketpro and range from R690 to R1,790.
Tickets purchased in 2020/2021 for the cancelled show will automatically be valid for the new dates. Ticket holders will need to get in touch with Ticketpro to have their old tickets exchanged.
Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage
