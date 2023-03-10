This is Zahara's third proposal.
In 2017, the songstress broke off her engagement with ex-fiancé Umhlobo Wenene FM radio presenter Amaza Ntshanga after nearly five years together.
In 2019, the singer reportedly got engaged again to Ian Sibiya, however their relationship was also short-lived.
Having met her current fiancé through a friend who visited her house during a family braai, Zahara admits she was reluctant as she noticed he was intimidated by her because of her fame.
However, the couple discussed marriage very early in their relationship.
“Yes I was shocked by the fact that it hasn't been long. I did not expect him to ask me to marry him so soon, because it's still new for him to propose. It's just that I said he would take long to say, 'I'm going to marry you,' but he said it from the very beginning. So [when he asked] I did not hesitate because I love him.”
See Zahara's proposal below:
#EXCLUSIVE
WATCH | She said yes! Zahara is engaged
Journalist
Image: Supplied
Congratulations are in order for Bulelwa “Zahara Mkutukana after her partner asked for her hand in marriage.
The singer’s partner of six months, engineer Mpho Xaba, proposed to the Loliwe singer on Friday afternoon in her home in Johannesburg with close family and friends present.
“I'm happy. I'm excited. I love him. It was easy for me to say yes to him, because the first time I told him I love him, it was the truth.”
Zahara’s fiancé and his PA set up a surprise engagement, which saw them convince the singer to glam-up for a podcast interview, only for her to come back home to a house full of flower petals and balloons on which was written “Marry me”.
Watch the cute moment below:
This is Zahara's third proposal.
In 2017, the songstress broke off her engagement with ex-fiancé Umhlobo Wenene FM radio presenter Amaza Ntshanga after nearly five years together.
In 2019, the singer reportedly got engaged again to Ian Sibiya, however their relationship was also short-lived.
Having met her current fiancé through a friend who visited her house during a family braai, Zahara admits she was reluctant as she noticed he was intimidated by her because of her fame.
However, the couple discussed marriage very early in their relationship.
“Yes I was shocked by the fact that it hasn't been long. I did not expect him to ask me to marry him so soon, because it's still new for him to propose. It's just that I said he would take long to say, 'I'm going to marry you,' but he said it from the very beginning. So [when he asked] I did not hesitate because I love him.”
See Zahara's proposal below:
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos