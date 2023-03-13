Over the weekend, Steve apologised and acknowledged his comments were hurtful.
Steve Hofmeyr apologises for LGBTQIA+ remarks
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lisa Hnatowicz/ File photo
Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr has apologised for his comments regarding the LGBTQIA+ community after the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) dragged him to the Equality Court and demanded R500,000.
Hofmeyr got tongues wagging last year after he criticised Disney's plan to have more inclusive characters, suggesting this was a way of teaching children “bestiality” and that the "+” in LGBTQIA+ could be inclusive of relationships with animals.
His remarks lead to an investigation by the commission in the Eastern Cape after receiving a complaint from a non-profit organisation, OUT LGBT Well-being, in Gqeberha.
Over the weekend, Steve apologised and acknowledged his comments were hurtful.
“During the past 11 months, a lot was said and Equality Court proceedings followed a video I posted on my Facebook profile in which, among others, I criticised a policy decision by the international media company Walt Disney Incorporated for the latter's decision to attribute sexual identities to their movie characters.
“I made a comment about the LGBTQIA+ community that caused a lot of upset in many circles. I acknowledge that the comments which led to the Equality Court proceedings were hurtful to members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
“I regret the hurt and offence caused as a result of the comments and apologise unconditionally to members of the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as any other member of [the] public who was offended by my comments,” said Steve.
He said his attorney informed him the complaint laid by the SAHRC and OUT LGBT-Well-being was settled and his settlement will be made an order of the Equality Court in the coming days.
The SAHRC confirmed it will make the settlement agreement an order of court on Monday.
“The settlement agreement will be made a order of court tomorrow in Gqeberha,” it said.
