Entertainment

‘Thank you for sharing your gift’ — Tributes pour in for Gloria Bosman

14 March 2023
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Gloria Bosman has died.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Industry colleagues, close friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to jazz singer Gloria Bosman.

News of the multi award winning musician's death shot up the trends list on Tuesday afternoon.

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday. The cause of death has yet to be shared.

Samro chair Nicholas Maweni spoke of Bosman's contribution in the music industry and the strides she'd taken since being appointed to the board of Sama at its latest AGM in December.

“In the short period that she was on the board, she added a perspective that comprised a rich blend of insights on member aspirations and the direction that our organisation should continue to march towards,” Maweni said in a statement shared on Samro's official social pages.

Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse was among the celebrities that took to their timeline reacting to the tragic news.

So sad, gutted, rest in peace my dear friend Gloria Bosman, thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all, am shattered — Love and respect Sipho and the hot band #RIP Gloria Bosman,” Mabuse wrote. 

"#RIP Gloria Bosman,” actor Clint Brink wrote.

Oh my goodness, we have just learned about the sudden passing away of jazz vocalist supremo, Gloria Bosman. Anyone who...

Posted by Donovan Williams on Tuesday, March 14, 2023
