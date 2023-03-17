In August, Zoleka , who documented her 10-year breast cancer journey in an autobiography When Hope Whispers, revealed doctors found cancer in her bones.
Speaking about her diagnosis on Instagram, Zoleka said she was devastated after discovering her battle with cancer was not over.
“I’ve had a sore back for more than a month and consulted my GP when I could no longer tolerate the excruciating pain in my left rib. I went for an X-ray of my chest and ribs a few days ago — I have a pathological fracture and swelling caused by cancer.”
Zoleka said her oncologist performed CT (computed tomography) and bone scans to determine whether she had cancer in any part of her body.
“From what she’s told me, cancer in the bones cannot be eradicated, nor can it be cured. I have bone metastasis. I’ve just had my CAT scan and awaiting my results. I don’t even have the words to articulate my thoughts and feelings, the words to describe how scared I am.
“What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be OK when it’s not? I’m dying ... I don’t want to die.”
WATCH | Zoleka Mandela launches tell-all YouTube series

Image: Instagram/ Zoleka Mandela
Zoleka Mandela is getting candid about her cancer journey.
The author launched a YouTube channel on Wednesday.
In the first episode, Zoleka speaks about her first diagnosis in 2012 when she was 32 years old after giving birth to her late son Zinawe.
Watch the video below:
