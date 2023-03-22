'Sometimes I wish I never experienced your love' — Nadia Nakai struggles to cope with loss of AKA

More than a month after the death of her rapper beau Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, Nadia Nakia said she has a hole in her heart that's not healing.

Taking to her Instagram timeline she said she wished she had not experienced her late boyfriend AKA's love because it would be easier to live without him.

“Sometimes I wish I never experienced your love. I wish that you were just an acquaintance and I could say “Oh Supa Mega passed away, what a loss for the game”. If I didn’t love you, maybe it would be easier to continue my life without you. Now, because I had been loved by you, it’s just so hard. I have this hole in my heart that won’t let up. The world just doesn’t feel the same. I try to hold onto to my memories of when I was happy before you, maybe if I remember how it was before, I could be like that again.”